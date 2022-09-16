Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $47.89. 108,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

