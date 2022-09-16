Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.53

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 142207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.