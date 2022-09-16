Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1,804.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VUG traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.56. 53,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,768. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.37.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

