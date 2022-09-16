Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 10.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $92,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VUG traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.75. 26,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average of $250.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.