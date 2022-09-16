Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Cut by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,052. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.30.

