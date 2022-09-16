Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

