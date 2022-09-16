Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.44. 27,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average of $216.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

