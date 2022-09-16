Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,583. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

