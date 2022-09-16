Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 317,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,583. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

