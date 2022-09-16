Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $211.86. 7,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.