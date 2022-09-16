Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

