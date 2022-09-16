Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $193.34. 99,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

