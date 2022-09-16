Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $85.37. 50,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

