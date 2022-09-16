Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $304,119,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.18. The company had a trading volume of 110,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,729. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

