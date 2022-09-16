Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Raised to $65.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,736,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $4,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

