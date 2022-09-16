Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $333,047.04 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $333,047.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,106 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $309,975.12.

On Friday, August 12th, Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $578.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.54. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

