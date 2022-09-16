Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,910,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $288.69. 31,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,945. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

