Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,090,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 48,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of -0.44.
In other Veru news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
