Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 10.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) fell 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.20. 5,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 819,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VERV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 15.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $536,436.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,585.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,585.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $165,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,184 shares of company stock worth $8,467,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.