Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Sells 7,600 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $32,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $53,504.64.
- On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $35,692.51.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $16,497.84.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,887. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $492.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.