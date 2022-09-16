VideoCoin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 122% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.