Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 0.4%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 685 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.28). 253,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 217,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682 ($8.24).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 670.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 318.69 and a quick ratio of 318.69.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

