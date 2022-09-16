Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,327,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.9% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

