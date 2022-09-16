Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

