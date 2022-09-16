Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $44,000 in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $26.96.

