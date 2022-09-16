Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RXI opened at $135.35 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $122.76 and a 12-month high of $187.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

