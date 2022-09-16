Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.86. The company has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

