Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

