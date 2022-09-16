Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $392.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.