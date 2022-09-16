Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

