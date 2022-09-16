Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

