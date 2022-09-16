Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

