Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
Viña Concha y Toro Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Viña Concha y Toro
Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viña Concha y Toro (VCOYY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.