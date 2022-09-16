Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 81,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,429,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,520,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,602,000 after purchasing an additional 128,383 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 84,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,050.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 96,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $26,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.