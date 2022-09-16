Virginia National Bank Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.69. 10,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

