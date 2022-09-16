Virginia National Bank Has $225,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virginia National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 157,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,529. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

