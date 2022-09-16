Virginia National Bank Has $945,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,534. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

