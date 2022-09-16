VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) CEO Acquires $30,200.00 in Stock

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) CEO John F. Givens II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,222 shares in the company, valued at $472,460.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VTSI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 69,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.03. VirTra, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

