Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 2.2%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 8,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 342,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.13.
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
