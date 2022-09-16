Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 2.2%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 8,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 342,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

About Vivint Smart Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 113,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 213,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

