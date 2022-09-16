Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 175 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 108.28 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £30.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,809.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).
Insider Activity
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
