Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 175 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 108.28 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £30.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,809.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Insider Activity

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.