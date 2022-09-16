Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $49.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several research firms have commented on VNNVF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $25.03 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.