Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $49.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several research firms have commented on VNNVF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $25.03 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.