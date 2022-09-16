Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

