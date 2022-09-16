W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 163.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.46 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.