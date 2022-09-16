W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. 14,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

