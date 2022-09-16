Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 123,325.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 95,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 67.2% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.77. 119,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,411. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

