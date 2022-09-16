Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €190.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €172.20 ($175.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a one year high of €175.90 ($179.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €167.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €161.98.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

