Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 232,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,184. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $858.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.