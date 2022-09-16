Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.68

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 7732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.
WBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
