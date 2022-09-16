Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $284.27

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $284.27 and last traded at $284.58, with a volume of 2058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Waters Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 178,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 63.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Waters by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

