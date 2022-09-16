Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 477 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.82. 64,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average of $253.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

